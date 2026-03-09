The Business Times

Indonesia to procure BrahMos missiles from India

Published Mon, Mar 9, 2026 · 09:21 PM
    • The India Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2026.
    • The India Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia has entered into an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday (Mar 9).

    In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth US$200 million to US$350 million.

    Rico said the agreement was “part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector.”

    He declined to confirm the total value of the agreement.

    The company clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines, Indonesia’s South-east Asian neighbour, in 2022.

    BrahMos and India’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

    Indonesia India

