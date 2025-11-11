Indonesia says suspect in mosque blast acted independently

Police described the accused student as “closed” and “reclusive”

The explosions during Friday prayers last week left 96 people injured, with three of them remaining in a serious condition. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] The alleged perpetrator of the Indonesia mosque blasts acted independently and was not affiliated with any “terror network”, the Jakarta police chief said on Tuesday (Nov 11).

The explosions during Friday prayers last week left 96 people injured, with three of them remaining in a serious condition, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told journalists. The bombs were detonated using a remote control, he said.

Indonesian police found as many as seven homemade explosive devices at the site of the mosque, four of which went off.

Edi did not name the suspect, and referred to him as a “child facing the law”. Last week, police said the suspect was a 17-year-old student at an adjacent school, and an investigation was underway into his background and motive.

Police found a toy weapon at the scene with inscriptions, which was displayed at the briefing on Tuesday.

Edi described the accused student as “closed” and “reclusive”. REUTERS