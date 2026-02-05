Indonesia will ensure risks are managed after Moody's ratings outlook cut

Moody’s said the shift to a negative outlook from stable reflected risks to policy effectiveness and signs of weakening governance. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s government will ensure all potential risks are managed during an economic transformation to lift growth, its finance ministry said on Thursday (Feb 5) after Moody’s cut the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

Moody’s cut Indonesia’s credit rating outlook to negative, citing reduced predictability in policymaking days after MSCI flagged transparency issues that triggered a market rout of more than US$80 billion.

Moody’s said the shift to a negative outlook from stable reflected risks to policy effectiveness and signs of weakening governance.

“If sustained, the trend could erode Indonesia’s long-established policy credibility, which has supported solid economic growth and macroeconomic, fiscal and financial stability,” the ratings agency said.

A slew of Indonesian officials had resigned last week after MSCI warned two days earlier that concerns over ownership and trading transparency in Indonesian stocks could prompt a downgrade to “frontier” status if the issues were not resolved by May.

Indonesia has since promised capital market governance reforms and several measures to address MSCI's concerns.