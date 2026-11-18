The tightening is intended to put a floor under the currency amid domestic political turmoil

Bank Indonesia has raised the benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 6%, the highest since January 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s central bank raised its policy rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday (Nov 18), resuming a tightening cycle intended to put a floor under the rupiah after the currency hit multiple record lows in the past week amid domestic political turmoil.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 6 per cent, the highest since January 2025, matching the prediction of 10 of 27 economists polled by Reuters. The rest had expected a hold.

Its overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates were also increased by the same amount to 5.25 per cent and 6.75 per cent, respectively.

BI has now raised the benchmark rate by 125 bps since May to defend the rupiah, currently the worst-performing among emerging Asian currencies. The rupiah touched an all-time low of 18,285 per US dollar on Tuesday and has traded near that level since.

The rupiah’s fall came after Indonesia’s Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned as vice-president resigned last week and four senior police officers were named suspects for widespread illegal wiretapping, including of the president’s phone.

Rate move to bolster stability amid global uncertainty

This added domestic political uncertainty to a growing list of concerns among investors over South-east Asia’s biggest economy under the stewardship of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

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Analysts and investors have already flagged worries about fiscal sustainability, central bank independence and transparency issues at the stock market.

BI governor Destry Damayanti told a press conference the rate move was taken to bolster stability amid global market conditions that remain uncertain.

After the announcement, the rupiah posted a thin gain of 0.06 per cent versus a loss of 0.13 per cent prior to the decision. Expectations for monetary tightening in the US and Middle East tensions have also affected the rupiah.

The depreciation has so far had limited impact on inflation, which eased slightly to 3.23 per cent in October, within BI’s 1.5 to 3.5 per cent target range. The central bank has credited the government’s fuel subsidies for keeping price pressures under control.

The economy also expanded faster than expected in the third quarter at 5.47 per cent on an annual basis, data showed earlier in November, up from 5.29 per cent in the previous three months and against a forecast of 5.18 per cent in a Reuters poll.

This, however, remained far slower than Prabowo’s 8 per cent target by 2029.

BI’s October policy meeting had puzzled some in the markets, with policymakers announcing a hold for its benchmark rate, a hike in the overnight deposit rate, and gradual cuts in required reserves for banks. REUTERS