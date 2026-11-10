Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran expresses intent to step down: presidential official

The politician faces a House inquiry over his qualifications

Some lawmakers are seeking to investigate whether incomplete education documents Gibran submitted as a candidate disqualify him as vice-president. PHOTO: BT FILE

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka expressed his intention to step down during a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 10) with President Prabowo Subianto, a senior official said, as lawmakers weigh the possibility of a probe into Gibran’s eligibility.

“During the discussion, the vice-president expressed his intention to resign in light of the evolving situation,” presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told reporters.

Prasetyo denied reports that Prabowo rejected Gibran’s request, but stopped short of saying the president had accepted it.

The office of the vice-president did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibran helped Prabowo win the 2024 election by a huge margin, but some lawmakers are seeking to investigate whether incomplete education documents he submitted as a candidate disqualify him as vice-president.

Gibran, the son of former president Joko Widodo, has kept a low profile as vice-president. The 39-year-old’s appearances together with Prabowo have been infrequent in their first two years in office.

Lawmakers in parliament have been ⁠looking into launching an inquiry, which some analysts believe could be the first step towards Gibran’s impeachment.

The dispute over Gibran’s qualifications came after rulings last month by the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court that the education documents he submitted did not meet election requirements.

The Constitutional Court, however, said it did not have the power to disqualify him, which was the responsibility of other institutions. REUTERS