By 2030, Beijing wants AI literacy to be universal among school children

Primary-level students operate a flight simulator in Beijing New Talent Academy, which has developed a classroom AI model. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] At a top private school in Beijing, 13-year-old Peng Gaodi has used artificial intelligence to build more than 200 apps, including a homework submission platform and a secondhand marketplace.

He pitches ideas to real investors, idolises Elon Musk and hopes to become a computer scientist.

Around him, classmates programme humanoid robots to play soccer, attend coding workshops and train on flight simulators. Posters across the 12 hectare boarding school campus encourage students to “create a virtual world in five minutes with AI vibe coding”.

“In the past, if I couldn’t solve a problem at home, I’d have to call my teacher, which increases their workload,” Peng said. “But now I can just ask AI to help me learn better. It noticeably improved my learning efficiency.”

Rare access granted to Reuters at the US$39,000-a-year Beijing New Talent Academy offered a window into China’s push to weave AI into education.

The school, which serves more than 2,000 students, has built its own digital innovation curriculum covering AI, robotics and programming, and developed a classroom AI model incorporating features from popular Chinese systems.

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The academy represents the sharp end of a broader transformation.

With almost 200 million students enrolled in primary and secondary education, China is undertaking one of the world’s largest AI-assisted learning experiments, with the technology increasingly integrated into teaching nationwide.

By 2030, Beijing wants AI literacy to be universal among school children.

Current broad AI education guidelines state that students should progress from understanding basic concepts in their early years to applying advanced tools and critical thinking skills in complex projects.

A weeks-long Reuters examination, based on school visits, interviews with more than a dozen educators, parents and experts, and a review of more than 100 academic papers and government procurement records, paints one of the most detailed pictures yet of how AI is reshaping Chinese classrooms.

It found a sweeping but uneven effort to build a generation of AI-savvy innovators, with little consensus on what AI literacy means, how it should be taught or measured.

China views the technology as central to its economic future and technological rivalry with the US, hoping early exposure will nurture the homegrown innovation needed for major breakthroughs.

Beijing’s state-led push far outpaces efforts in the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared AI education fundamental to reform.

By contrast, the US relies on decentralised, non-binding guidance and lacks dedicated funding or state-level teacher standards, according to Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index.

A Reuters review of provincial “AI+ education” blueprints reveals a degree of official coordination unseen elsewhere.

Nearly half of China’s provinces and municipalities have rolled out binding plans.

Shanghai mandates at least 30 hours of annual teaching on AI skills per grade, while the Beijing city government plans to integrate AI into student health monitoring, as well as set up 100 AI pilot demonstration schools.

Underscoring its importance, regions including Ningxia and Gansu plan to integrate AI literacy directly into high-stakes school entrance exams by 2027.

The documents also offer an early look at more expansive classroom applications.

Beyond coding and tutoring, Guizhou is integrating AI facial recognition and behavioural analysis into classrooms, while Shanghai is deploying systems for mental and physical health monitoring.

In Yunnan, 14,000 classrooms are slated to have lessons recorded and analysed by AI, turning Chinese schools into a high-stakes testing ground for the opportunities and risks confronting global education.

As AI spreads through Chinese classrooms, many educators are grappling with how to deploy the technology without reinforcing the rote-learning habits policymakers want to move beyond.

Reuters found starkly different approaches across the country. While some schools encourage students like Peng to build and create with AI, others are focused on using the technology to plug gaps in educational resources.

“Implementation is all over the place,” said Ted Mo Chen, chief of staff at Chinese education technology startup ClassIn, adding that few schools he had visited had integrated AI into the curriculum effectively.

China’s education ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Classrooms of the future

Headmaster Liu Wei said only a small minority of students at Beijing New Talent Academy would become AI scientists or engineers. For the rest, the objective is to make AI an everyday tool for learning and creating.

Hundreds of kilometres away in rural Anhui province, Funan County Qinqing High School is using the same technology to solve a problem affluent urban areas in China rarely face: a shortage of qualified teachers.

The school’s 4,000 pupils, most of them children of migrant workers, learn core subjects through AI-generated lessons, according to headmaster Yang Tianliang.

Students follow personalised classes on tablets, with AI agents posing questions rather than providing answers when they struggle.

“An AI agent doesn’t suffer from fatigue, and it never makes a student feel stupid for asking a basic question,” Yang said.

The school uses popular Chinese AI models from Alibaba’s Qwen, ByteDance and Z.AI to generate text, images, interactive lessons and videos. Yang said it had also introduced small-group projects to encourage greater student interaction.

He credited the approach with helping lift university admission rates from below 60 to 90 per cent in recent years, although Reuters could not independently verify the figures.

Yang estimated at least 200 other Chinese schools were experimenting with similar systems.

An Alibaba spokesperson said its open-source AI models and Cloud for Youth Programme give students direct access to AI tools and education. ByteDance and Z.AI did not respond to requests for comment.

Schools such as Funan County Qinqing High School offer a glimpse of how quickly AI is spreading through China’s education system.

Since 2024, China’s education ministry has encouraged schools to introduce AI courses, train teachers and develop pilot programmes.

Primary school pupils are introduced to basic AI tools, while older students learn how AI systems work and apply them to increasingly sophisticated projects.

A Reuters review of more than 100 government procurement documents found authorities committed at least US$31 million in the past year to AI classroom equipment, training and teaching platforms.

The true figure is likely far higher, scattered across thousands of local budgets and not officially tallied. Consultancy iResearch estimates 2025 spending on education digitalisation at just under US$83 billion, with generative AI projects accounting for 46 per cent of AI education procurement.

An experiment without a clear scorecard

China has yet to establish a standard framework for measuring AI literacy, leaving schools to experiment and making success difficult to assess.

“Mature, widely adopted assessment rubrics for compulsory school-level AI competency are still being built,” said Selena Guo, portfolio lead at research firm China Policy.

Preliminary research into AI’s effects on children’s learning also offers mixed signals, with some studies suggesting short-term gains while raising questions about longer-term intellectual development.

A recent study examining nearly 27,000 Chinese teenagers found AI adoption was associated with an 18 per cent increase in homework scores but a 20 per cent decline in monthly examination scores within six months, with the biggest declines in social science subjects.

Another nationwide Chinese survey this year involving more than 320,000 pupils reported educational benefits from AI but also concerns about dependence and weaker independent thinking.

Students using AI at least three times weekly showed lower memory, comprehension, analytical and creative skills than less frequent users.

The findings do not establish causation but reinforce teacher concerns about cognitive outsourcing, where children increasingly delegate mental tasks to technology rather than develop those skills themselves.

Chen from ClassIn warned that children’s thinking processes could be “completely bypassed” if schools failed to prevent them from relying on AI for quick answers.

Chinese academic research reviewed by Reuters also suggested that students in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable to cognitive outsourcing and device addiction.

Finding the right balance

Some educators and parents are already experimenting with safeguards to keep AI from replacing critical thinking.

At Beijing New Talent Academy, Peng said he tries to solve coding problems himself before asking AI for hints rather than complete answers. He said the technology has helped deepen his understanding of maths.

“I think AI is a tool that helps me, not something I depend on.”

For Beijing parent Rita Luan, whose 11-year-old daughter attends a leading public school in the capital, the challenge is ensuring that AI strengthens rather than shortcuts learning.

She said her daughter’s school still largely teaches AI concepts rather than practical applications, so she supplements lessons at home, teaching her daughter to prompt ByteDance’s Doubao chatbot under close supervision.

Her rule: spend 15 minutes trying to solve a difficult maths problem before turning to AI. Days later, Luan asks her to solve the same problem without help.

“The point is to make sure she actually digested the solution,” she said. REUTERS