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Iran says Hormuz strait will not reopen until conditions are met: report

This comes a few days after Teheran received Washington’s reply to its diplomatic proposal

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Published Sun, Oct 4, 2026 · 03:41 PM — Updated Sun, Oct 4, 2026 · 04:45 PM
    • “The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm,” said Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
    • “The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm,” said Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. REUTERS

    [DUBAI] The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews reported Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying on Sunday (Oct 4), a few days after Teheran received Washington’s reply to its diplomatic proposal.

    “The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over,” Qalibaf was quoted as saying.

    “The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said separately on Sunday that a plan put forward by Teheran to resolve its dispute with Washington could lead to the Strait of Hormuz reopening within seven days if accepted.

    Speaking to foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Teheran, Araqhchi said Iran had clearly explained its conditions for reopening the strait and that they were linked to commitments the US would have to accept.

    He added that Teheran hoped Washington would choose diplomacy but warned that Iran was prepared to respond if the US again chose military action.

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    “If they again move towards military solutions, we are more prepared than before and will take whatever action is necessary to defend ourselves,” Araqhchi said.

    Meanwhile, a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Hormuz strait, causing damage to its engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday, without specifying when the incident occurred.

    The crew was safe and no environmental impact had been reported at the time the notice was issued, UKMTO added. REUTERS

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    Iran warIranUnited StatesStrait of HormuzOil

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