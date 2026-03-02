The Business Times

Iran will not negotiate with the US, the country's security chief Ali Larijani says

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 01:14 PM
    • Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani says that Tehran will not negotiate with the US.
    • Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani says that Tehran will not negotiate with the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [DUBAI] Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, who was also an adviser to the country’s former Supreme Leader, said on Monday (Mar 2) that Tehran will not negotiate with the US, in response to a report that Iran is trying to revive negotiations with Washington. REUTERS

