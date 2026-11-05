Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

The incidents involve attempted use of unauthorised routes through the waterway

Ships near the Strait of Hormuz. One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the waterway. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[CAIRO] Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday (Nov 5) that two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC said.

A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire. REUTERS