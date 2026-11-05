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Iran's IRGC says two tankers and tugboat caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

The incidents involve attempted use of unauthorised routes through the waterway

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Published Thu, Nov 5, 2026 · 01:53 PM
    • Ships near the Strait of Hormuz. One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the waterway.
    • Ships near the Strait of Hormuz. One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the waterway. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [CAIRO] Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday (Nov 5) that two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in separate incidents after attempting to use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

    One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC said.

    A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire. REUTERS

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