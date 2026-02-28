Israel and US launch strikes on Iran, pushing Middle East into new conflict

Explosions have been heard in Teheran

The US strikes against Iran were named “Operation Epic Fury”, the Pentagon says. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON/DUBAI/CAIRO] The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that US President Donald Trump said would end a security threat to his country and offer Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

Iran launched missiles towards Israel, Israel’s military said; the Pentagon said the US strikes against Iran were named “Operation Epic Fury”.

The renewed confrontation between Iran and its long-time foes threatened to further dim hopes for a diplomatic solution to Teheran’s nuclear dispute with the West.

Trump cites 1979 hostage crisis

In a video message published on social media, Trump cited Washington’s decades-long dispute with Iran, including the seizure of the 1979 US embassy in Teheran, when students held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

He also cited a range of other attacks that the US has blamed on Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution brought the clerics to power.

The US president urged Iranians to stay sheltered because “bombs will be dropping everywhere”.

But he also added: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

The US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear. A US official said the campaign is expected to last for multiple days.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Iran was preparing a crushing retaliation.

Trump had built up a vast US military presence in the region to try to force Teheran to make concessions in nuclear talks. He said the US had launched a “massive and ongoing” operation against the Islamic Republic, vowing to ensure Teheran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s ballistic missile programme has been a significant sticking point in negotiations. Trump said Iran was developing long-range missiles that threaten the US and threatened to raze its missile industry.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said.

Israel urges Iranians to remove ‘yoke of tyranny’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran “will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands”.

“The time has come for all sections of the people in Iran... to remove the yoke of tyranny from (the regime) and bring a free and peace-loving Iran,” he said in a statement.

A source told Reuters that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Teheran and had been transferred to a secure location.

The attack follows a 12-day air war in June 2025 between Israel and Iran. It also comes after repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Israel launched the attack against Muslim-majority Iran during Ramadan, the holy Muslim month of fasting observed from dawn to sunset.

The strike also came ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim, which traditionally commemorates the salvation of Jews from annihilation in ancient Persia and which begins on Mar 2.

Months of planning with US, Israel says

An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided on weeks ago.

Explosions were heard in Teheran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, and sirens sounded across Israel around 8.15 am local time, in what the military said was a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of an incoming missile strike.

The Israeli military announced the closure of schools and workplaces, with exceptions for essential sectors, and a ban on public airspace. Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, and the airport authority asked the public not to go to any of the country’s airports.

The US and Iran renewed negotiations in February to try to resolve the decades-long nuclear dispute through diplomacy and avert the threat of a military confrontation that could destabilise the region.

Israel, however, said any US deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Teheran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process, and lobbied Washington to include restrictions on Iran’s missile programme in the talks.

Iran said it was prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions, but ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

Teheran also said it would defend itself against any attack. It warned neighbouring countries hosting US troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington struck Iran.

Last June, the US joined an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Teheran retaliated by launching missiles toward the US’ Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East.

Western powers have warned that Iran’s ballistic missile project threatens regional stability and could deliver nuclear weapons if developed. Teheran denies seeking atomic bombs. REUTERS