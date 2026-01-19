The Business Times

Japan households expect prices to keep rising: central bank survey

The bank’s December survey finds that households expect prices to rise 11.6% a year from now, from 11.9% in the September survey

Summarise
    • The price of food, excluding volatile prices of fresh food like vegetables, rose 7% in November from a year before.
    • The price of food, excluding volatile prices of fresh food like vegetables, rose 7% in November from a year before. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 05:08 PM

    [TOKYO] Most Japanese households expect prices to keep rising for the next few years, a central bank survey showed on Monday (Jan 19).

    The survey results reinforce the country’s expectations as the conditions fall into place for further increases in still-low interest rates.

    The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 86 per cent, a Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey for December showed, against 88 per cent three months earlier.

    On average, households expect prices to rise 11.6 per cent a year from now, against 11.9 per cent in the September survey, a sign that rising living costs are keeping household inflation expectations elevated.

    In the quarterly survey, 83 per cent of households expect prices to rise five years from now, lower than 84.8 per cent in the previous poll.

    The BOJ abandoned a decade-long, massive stimulus in 2024 and raised interest rates, from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent in December, on a growing conviction that solid wage gains would keep inflation around its 2 per cent inflation target.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    While the central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady this week, some policymakers believe there is scope to raise the rates sooner than markets expect, as the decline in the yen risks broadening inflationary pressure, said sources.

    The annual core consumer inflation hit 3 per cent in November, exceeding the BOJ’s 2 per cent target for nearly four years.

    The price of food, excluding volatile prices of fresh foods such as vegetables, rose 7 per cent in November from a year before, a sign of the pain inflation is inflicting on households. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Japan economyBank of Japan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More