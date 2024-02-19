Japan moves to allow investment funds to hold crypto

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 8:23 pm
Compared to other regions Japan is viewed as having strict regulations for the digital-asset sector, but has moved towards easing some crypto rules in areas such as token listings and taxation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Cryptocurrencies

JAPAN inched closer to allowing venture capital firms and other investment funds to hold digital assets directly, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration agreed to submit a revised bill to implement the change.

His Cabinet approved the text of a bill on Feb 16 that seeks to partially amend the country’s industrial competitiveness enhancement act, according to a statement published on the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s website.

The bill states that “measures will be taken to add cryptoassets to the list of assets that can be acquired and held by investment limited partnerships,” referring to a vehicle used by venture capital firms to secure capital for investments.

Kishida’s agenda for reinvigorating Japan’s economy includes support for the growth of so-called web3 firms, a term that refers to a future, decentralised version of the Internet underpinned by blockchain technology.

Compared to other regions Japan is viewed as having strict regulations for the digital-asset sector, but has moved towards easing some crypto rules in areas such as token listings and taxation.

The government now plans to submit the bill for debate in the current session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

SEE ALSO

Should the amendment be approved, the move would open up Japan’s investment sector to greater exposure in digital assets.

Investments in web3 startups typically include clauses that allocate tokens to backers, with cryptocurrencies acting as a way to exit bets earlier than provided by traditional routes such as a stock market listing. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Japan

Fumio Kishida

digital assets

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Malaysian ringgit within a whisker of its 1998 record low

EU's von der Leyen wins backing for second term as EC president

Saudi Arabia sees medium-term non-oil growth at over 5%

German recession doesn’t mean severe downturn, Bundesbank says

Thailand’s Q4 GDP quarterly contraction firms case for rate cut

Louboutin’s famous red sole heels tread winding path to trademark protection in China

Breaking News

Most Popular