Japan PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament on Friday and call national election

Japan will go to the polls on Feb 8

    • The snap vote will decide all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi’s first electoral test since becoming Japan’s first female premier in October.
    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 05:29 PM

    [TOKYO] Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she will dissolve parliament on Friday (Jan 23) and call a national election on Feb 8 to seek voter backing for increased spending and a new security strategy expected to accelerate Japan’s defence build up.

    The snap vote will decide all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi’s first electoral test since becoming Japan’s first female premier in October.

    Calling an early election would allow her to capitalise on strong public support to tighten her grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and shore up her coalition’s fragile majority.

    The election will test voter appetite for higher spending at a time when the rising cost of living is the public’s top concern.

    A poll released by public broadcaster NHK last week found 45 per cent of respondents cited prices as their main worry, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16 per cent. REUTERS

