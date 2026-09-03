The Business Times
business-time-50

Japan services growth hits five-month high, PMI shows

Business confidence improved from July but remained subdued

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Sep 3, 2026 · 09:14 AM
    • New business increased for a 26th straight month and at a faster pace than in July, helped by strong underlying customer demand.
    • New business increased for a 26th straight month and at a faster pace than in July, helped by strong underlying customer demand. REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Japan’s services sector expanded at its fastest pace in five months in August, as stronger domestic demand lifted business activity and new work, a private survey showed on Thursday (Sep 3).

    The S&P Global final Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.5 in August from 51.2 in July, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

    New business increased for a 26th straight month and at a faster pace than in July, helped by strong underlying customer demand. New export business, however, contracted for a fifth month at the sharpest rate since November 2020.

    Employment rose for a 12th consecutive month but only marginally, marking the slowest pace of job creation in a year.

    Annabel Fiddes, Economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The latest PMI data suggests that growth momentum picked up across Japan’s service sector in August.”

    Input cost inflation eased to a four-month low but remained among the fastest of the past 3-1/2 years, while output charges rose at the second-steepest rate on record as firms passed costs to clients.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The sustained cost pressures indicate “official inflation could rise further in the coming months and, alongside stronger growth, strengthens the case for another Bank of Japan interest rate hike,” Fiddes said.

    Business confidence improved from July but remained subdued by recent standards.

    The broader Composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, rose to 53.5 in August, its strongest pace in six months, from 52.7 in July. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ServicesPMIJapan economyJapan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    The real win for Keppel DC Reit could be diversification, as contribution from Japan jumps to 23%, from 9%.

    Keppel DC Reit’s Tokyo drift: The easy yen trade is over

    “I consider myself lucky. I don’t consider myself successful,” says Ng Yih Pyng, the second-generation leader of Tomei Consolidated.

    What’s luck got to do with it? Everything, says Malaysian jewellery king Tomei’s chief

    Over 70 primary-listed companies in Singapore have spent a total of almost S$2.1 billion on share buybacks on the open market in the first eight months of 2026.

    Singtel leads on-market buyback in August at S$55.6 million for nearly 13 million shares

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More