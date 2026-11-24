Sources to fund spending include proceeds from central bank’s sales of ETF holdings

Since becoming premier in October 2025, PM Sanae Takaichi has vowed to boost spending to spur growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan’s government will pursue a sustainable fiscal policy and respect the central bank’s independence, it said in a draft guideline for next year’s Budget released on Tuesday (Nov 24), in a sign of its sensitivity to market jitters over its big spending plans.

The document gave no details on next fiscal year’s debt issuance plan, saying only that the size of new debt sales will be “appropriately controlled” and reflect tax revenue and the outcome of spending reviews.

“The government will promote domestic investment, strengthen the economy’s supply capacity and its potential growth rate, while ensuring fiscal sustainability,” the guideline said.

“While respecting its autonomy in making currency and monetary adjustments, the government hopes the Bank of Japan (BOJ) guides monetary policy appropriately to achieve its 2 per cent inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner,” according to the guideline submitted to the government’s top economic council.

The guideline will form the basis of the government’s draft Budget for the fiscal year beginning in April 2027.

Concerns about reflationist stance

Since becoming premier in October last year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has vowed to boost spending to spur growth and filled key panels with reflationist aides who favour loose fiscal and monetary policy.

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But her administration has recently sought to shed its growth-and-easy-money image to prevent a repeat of a bond and yen sell-off earlier this year, which was driven by investor concerns that big spending and low interest rates could lead to huge debt issuance and too-high inflation.

In a media interview in August, Takaichi vowed to cap new debt issuance at around 40 trillion yen (US$251 billion), even as spending requests for next year’s Budget hit a record 143 trillion yen.

The draft guideline made no mention of the specific size of next year’s bond issuance, saying it would incorporate the outcome of spending reviews and efforts to seek sources of revenue.

It cited proceeds from BOJ’s sales of its exchange-traded fund holdings and surpluses from government special accounts, such as one managing funds used for currency intervention, as among sources to fund spending.

Specifically, it said spending on areas key to Japan’s economic security will be managed in a special account and funded by “bridging bonds”, which will be redeemed through proceeds from accelerated sales of BOJ’s ETF holdings.

The bridging bonds, which are tied to predetermined repayment mechanisms, won’t be counted as part of next year’s new debt issuance and will be “managed separately from the government’s debt-to-GDP and primary balance targets”, the guideline said.

Last month, BOJ said it would increase annual sales of its ETF holdings to 860 billion yen from 330 billion yen, starting in January. A portion of net profit the central bank makes each year, including from the ETF sales, is paid to state coffers. REUTERS