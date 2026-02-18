Japan’s exports jump 16.8% in January on strong Asia demand

Analysts expect the Japanese economy to gather momentum with the help of domestic drivers such as private consumption

Japan’s exports have been recovering after an initial blow from US tariffs dragged down US shipments in the July to September quarter. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan’s exports rose for a fifth consecutive month in January, data showed on Wednesday (Feb 18), a sign that firm global demand was underpinning a fragile economic recovery.

The outcome follows separate data this week that showed the economy limped back to meagre growth in the fourth quarter, significantly missing market forecasts due to weaker-than-expected exports and capital expenditure.

Total exports by value rose 16.8 per cent year on year in January, data showed, more than a median market forecast for a 12 per cent increase and following a 5.1 per cent rise in December.

Exports to the US fell 5 per cent in January from a year earlier.

Those to China were up 32 per cent, boosted by a surge in demand ahead of the Chinese New Year in mid-February, later than usual.

Imports dropped 2.5 per cent from a year earlier, compared with market forecasts for a 3 per cent increase.

As a result, Japan ran a trade deficit of 1.2 trillion yen (S$9.9 billion) in January, compared with the forecast of a 2.1 trillion yen deficit.

Japan’s exports have been recovering after an initial blow from US tariffs dragged down US shipments in the July to September quarter, but momentum has remained fragile despite a September trade deal with Washington that set a baseline 15 per cent tariff on nearly all goods.

Analysts expect the Japanese economy to gather momentum with the help of domestic drivers such as private consumption, with wage growth expected to ease the burden on households from rising living costs. REUTERS