Manufacturers were more optimistic than service providers

Japan’s new export orders accelerated from October, thanks to robust demand. PHOTO: ST

[TOKYO] Japan’s manufacturing activity grew at a slightly faster in November as output and export orders picked up on semiconductor and electronics demand, a preliminary business survey showed on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The S&P Global Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 53.7 in November from 53.3 in October, a preliminary survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

A key sub-index for factory output grew and new orders rose at a solid pace helped by a sharp rise in export orders.

New export orders accelerated from October, thanks to robust demand, especially from other major Asian economies. This lifted new export business at the overall private sector at the fastest rate since January 2018.

Manufacturers were more optimistic than service providers about the business outlook, but confidence in both sectors weakened from October on worries about rising costs, labour shortages and concerns over a slowdown in consumer spending.

Price pressures remained strong across the private sector even as they eased. Input cost inflation slowed to an eight-month low, while output charge inflation weakened to its lowest since March, though both stayed historically sharp.

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“Japan’s private sector continued to expand midway through the final quarter of the year, but momentum was lost amid a slowdown in service sector activity,” said Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Uncertainty remains elevated as firms grapple with sharply rising costs and worries over a sustained slowdown in consumer spending.”

The services sector weakened, with the flash Japan services PMI slipping to 50.5 from 51.7.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, eased to 51.5, a six-month low, from 52.1 in October. REUTERS