Japan’s food exports hit record in 2025 on strong US demand

Beef, rice, green tea and yellowtail led exports

Japan's food exports totalled 1.701 trillion yen (S$13.8 billion) last year, up from 1.507 trillion yen in 2024, a record high. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan’s exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose 12.8 per cent to an all-time high in 2025, lifted by stronger shipments to the United States despite new tariffs, and by a rebound in exports to China from the previous year’s slump.

Exports totalled 1.701 trillion yen (S$13.8 billion) last year, up from 1.507 trillion yen in 2024, marking a 13th consecutive annual gain and a record high, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Tuesday.

“Rising global interest in Japanese cuisine, greater awareness of Japanese food among inbound tourists, and growing health consciousness are driving demand,” said Kazuyoshi Nakasugi, deputy director of MAFF’s export policy planning division, pointing to industry hearings.

He said these factors boosted volumes through existing trade channels and the development of new ones, and pushed exports to many countries, including the US, Taiwan, and South Korea, to record levels.

Shipments to the US climbed 13.7 per cent to 276.2 billion yen, making it Japan’s largest export destination for the second straight year, supported by robust demand for green tea and beef despite tariffs introduced in April.

Exports to China grew 7.0 per cent to 179.9 billion yen, rebounding from a 29 per cent slump in 2024, helped by higher shipments of ornamental koi, beer and logs.

China suspended imports of all Japanese seafood after Tokyo Electric Power began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in August 2023, but eased the ban in mid-2025, though some restrictions remain.

“Even after the easing, Japan’s seafood exports to China have not recovered much,” Nakasugi said.

The government continues to promote diversification of export destinations for scallops and other seafood by developing commercial channels elsewhere in Asia and in the US.

By product, beef, rice, green tea and yellowtail posted record export values in 2025. REUTERS