Japan’s June factory output rises 1.3% month-on-month

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 1.2 per cent in July and grow 4.5 per cent in August. PHOTO: REUTERS

]TOKYO] Japan‘s factory output rose 1.3 per cent in June from the previous month, versus the median market forecast for a 0.7 per cent rise, government data showed on Friday (Jul 31).

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 1.2 per cent in July and grow 4.5 per cent in August. REUTERS