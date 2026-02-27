Jeff Bezos’ US$30 billion AI lab seeks industrial sector deals, FT reports

It is in early discussions with a number of big sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

[SAN FRANCISCO] Bezos’ artificial intelligence (AI) lab is raising tens of billions of dollars to buy the companies impacted by the technology – in an effort to benefit from the disruption that he believes will reshape the industrial sector, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Feb 27).

The funding valued the business at about US$30 billion, excluding the new investment, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.

In 2025, The New York Times reported that Bezos would serve as co-CEO of a new startup called Project Prometheus, focused on the usage of AI for the engineering and manufacturing of computers, cars and spacecraft.

It was the first time that he took a formal operational role at a company since he stepped down as Amazon CEO in July 2021.

He is involved in Blue Origin, but his official title at the space company is as its founder.

Prometheus is in early discussions with a number of big sovereign wealth funds – including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – about investing in the holding company, the report said.

Bezos is also talking to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about investing, it added, and that investment would come through the bank’s US$10 billion fund for its security and resiliency initiative, which aims to reinforce American supply chains in critical industries.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The project’s co-founders, Sherjil Ozair and William Guss, did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comments sent outside regular business hours on LinkedIn. REUTERS