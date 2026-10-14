The Business Times
business-time-50

Kamala Harris warns window closing for AI safeguards, urges US-China cooperation

She urged the US to engage China on international rules and standards for AI

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 01:46 PM
    • Former US Vice-President Kamala D. Harris speaks at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 14, 2026.
    • Former US Vice-President Kamala D. Harris speaks at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 14, 2026. PHOTO: EPA

    [SEOUL] Former US Vice-President Kamala Harris urged governments and technology companies on Wednesday (Oct 14) to urgently put safeguards in place for artificial intelligence, warning that the window for containing its gravest risks was closing.

    “If we are to have any guardrails and safeguards, they have to be at the table,” Harris said of AI developers during an appearance at South Korea’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

    “My concern is that the window is shutting.”

    Harris said governments and companies must act immediately against what she described as three existential dangers from AI - cybersecurity threats, AI-enabled weapons and systems escaping human control.

    She also urged the United States to engage China on international rules and standards for AI, saying their broader strategic rivalry should not preclude cooperation on shared risks.

    “There is room for cooperation where our interests are aligned,” Harris said, calling for “healthy and robust competition, but not conflict.”

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Harris criticised what she called US President Donald Trump’s “erratic tariffs” and their punitive nature, before warning against a transactional approach that cost the US global influence.

    “The question is, are we thinking only about the short term, or do we also value and appreciate the significance of an investment for long-term gain?”

    Harris praised South Korean investment in US shipbuilding, semiconductors, electric vehicles and clean energy, calling it “immensely significant and valued”.

    She also called for renewed US commitment to South Korea, saying growing cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China and Iran was very concerning and meant the allies must strengthen deterrence.

    The former vice-president has been campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections as she weighs another White House bid.

    She said Democrats would win a majority in the House of Representatives and had a “very good shot” at taking the Senate, potentially giving Congress a stronger voice on domestic and foreign policy, including the war with Iran.

    Asked whether she would again seek the presidency in 2028, Harris said: “I’m still thinking about it. I haven’t decided yet.” REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Kamala HarrisArtificial IntelligenceUS politicsUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More