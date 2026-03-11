The Business Times

Lagarde says ECB will do everything to keep inflation in check during Middle East war

Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 06:24 AM
    • ECB President Christine Lagarde said Europe has a greater capacity to absorb the current shock than in 2022 but noted the level of uncertainty and volatility is also greater.
    • ECB President Christine Lagarde said Europe has a greater capacity to absorb the current shock than in 2022 but noted the level of uncertainty and volatility is also greater. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [PARIS] The European Central Bank will do everything to keep inflation under control, despite the current surge in energy prices, its President Christine Lagarde told France 2 television on Tuesday.

    Lagarde said Europe has a greater capacity to absorb the current shock than in 2022 but the level of uncertainty and volatility is also greater.

    “I can assure you ... that we will do everything necessary to keep inflation under control and to ensure that the French, the Europeans, do not experience inflationary increases like those we saw in 2022 and 2023,” she said. REUTERS

