London ‘doing well and thriving’ in post-Brexit era: Lord Mayor

THE City of London – the financial district of the British capital – is “doing well and thriving” in the current post-Brexit environment, more than four years after the UK officially exited the European Union (EU).

Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, made this point in an interview with The Business Times during a recent two-day visit to Singapore.

“(Brexit) wasn’t what most of us wanted. London voted 60 to 40 to remain (in the EU), and the City of London voted 70 to 30 to remain,” said the 65-year-old scientist, economist and accountant.