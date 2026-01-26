London’s living standards rise twice as quickly as rest of UK

The country households have suffered dismal living standards growth in the past decade

The capital saw the third-fastest increase of UK towns and cities, trailing only behind Brighton and Worthing on the south coast. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Living standards in London have improved at more than double the pace of the rest of the UK, according to new research that suggests politicians are failing in their promises to make the country more equal.

Real disposable income per person in London climbed 5.8 per cent in the decade to 2023, much faster than the 2.4 per cent rise seen nationally, a report by the Centre for Cities think tank showed. The capital saw the third-fastest increase of UK towns and cities, trailing only behind Brighton and Worthing on the south coast.

While UK households have suffered dismal living standards growth in the past decade, the analysis showed there were stark geographical winners and losers.

The think tank said that northern towns and cities such as Barnsley, Warrington and Preston were among the top performers, as well as southern areas including Bristol and Milton Keynes. Cambridge and Wigan were among the areas that saw declines in real living standards.

“In places like Warrington and Barnsley, economic growth has translated into higher household incomes and less deprivation,” said Andrew Carter, chief executive of the Centre for Cities. “That isn’t accidental: it is shaped by policy choices on skills, transport, housing, and support for businesses.”

He said that the Labour government’s planning reforms, industrial policy and devolution will be crucial for boosting growth in cities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is the latest administration to prioritise the regions, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves revamping the so-called Green Book, a set of guidelines that often saw funds sent to the capital.

Previous Conservative administrations, particularly the one led by Boris Johnson, pledged to “level up” the country but largely failed to deliver. BLOOMBERG