LSEG plans £3 billion buyback amid investor pressure

[LONDON] London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said on Thursday (Feb 26) it plans to buy back a further £3 billion (S$5.13 billion) of shares over the next 12 months, as the company comes under pressure from New York-based activist investor Elliott Management.

The new buyback comes below the £5 billion that it has called for.

In recent weeks, the investor took a stake in the company and also pushed for a portfolio review.

LSEG’s total income grew 7.1 per cent in 2025 on an organic basis, excluding recoveries – in line with a 7 per cent rise expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The company expects its total income in 2026 to grow between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on an organic constant currency basis, excluding recoveries.

Analysts had expected growth of about 6.7 per cent on average, a company-compiled poll revealed. REUTERS