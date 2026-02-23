Lufthansa keeps unit costs stable in Q4 on cost purge

The Business Times

It attributes the performance to efficiency programmes across the group

    • Lufthansa is being restructured by CEO Carsten Spohr as he moves to rein in expenses, with plans to consolidate administrative functions and eliminate 4,000 back-office jobs by 2030.
    [FRANKFURT] Deutsche Lufthansa managed to keep its unit costs stable in the fourth quarter, indicating that CEO Carsten Spohr’s cost-cutting push is beginning to pay off.

    Unit costs – a key airline metric measuring the expenses for each seat flown – were stable in the final three months of 2025 compared with the year-ago period, an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News said.

    The performance, achieved depite a 10 per cent increase in fees and levies, was credited to the efficiency programmes rolled out across the group.

    In the first two quarters of 2025, its unit-cost increases were still running at 3 to 4 per cent year on year.

    Spohr is seeking to rein in its expenses at Europe’s largest aviation group by consolidating its administrative functions and eliminating 4,000 back-office jobs by 2030.

    He is also shifting more short-haul flying away from Lufthansa’s higher-cost flagship airline to lower-cost units – including Discover Airlines and Lufthansa City Airlines.

    His ambitions have been complicated by aircraft delivery delays and the risk of more labour disruptions – such as the pilot and crew walkouts earlier in February.

    The delays have forced the airline to resort to older, less fuel-efficient models.

    Lufthansa is set to report full-year earnings on Mar 6. BLOOMBERG

