Machado says she presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal
- Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado greets supporters as she departs the White House following a meeting with U.S President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan 15, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 06:10 AM
[WASHINGTON] Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said she presented US President Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during their meeting on Thursday. She did not answer reporters’ questions as to whether he accepted it. REUTERS
