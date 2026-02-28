Maduro seeks to toss US charges over blocked fees to lawyer

Nicolas Maduro (left) and his wife Cilia Flores were both forcibly removed from Venezuela by US forces in January. PHOTO: REUTERS

OUSTED Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro asked a federal judge to dismiss drug-trafficking charges against him, claiming the US is blocking funds for his legal defence from the Venezuelan government.

Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said in a Thursday court filing in New York that actions by the US Treasury Department unconstitutionally violated Maduro’s right to the counsel of his choice. According to Pollack, this requires the case to be dismissed.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were both forcibly removed from Venezuela by US forces in January. Days later they appeared in court in New York where both pleaded not guilty.

Because Maduro and Venezuela are under US sanctions, Pollack requires a license from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to send funds for the ousted president’s defence, the lawyer said. But OFAC “appears unwilling” or “has been instructed” not to issue such a license.

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Treasury department didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Pollack said Venezuelan law requires the government in Caracas to pay Maduro’s legal fees, and officials there are willing to do so.

“I have relied on this expectation and cannot afford to pay for my own legal defence,” Maduro said in a signed declaration accompanying the court filing.

Pollack told the court that counsel for Maduro and Flores both applied for OFAC licenses on Jan 7. They were issued two days later, but OFAC amended the Maduro license, within hours and without explanation, to bar payments from Venezuela.

“The United States government, even while authorising myriad commercial transactions with Venezuela, is prohibiting counsel from receiving untainted funds from the government of Venezuela, despite Venezuela’s obligation to fund Mr Maduro’s defence,” Pollack said in the court filing. BLOOMBERG