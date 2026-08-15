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Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off Indonesia’s Flores Island

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Published Sat, Aug 15, 2026 · 11:03 AM
    • Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Indonesia, which lies across the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire”.
    • Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Indonesia, which lies across the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire”. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Flores island on Saturday (Aug 15) morning, damaging buildings and prompting a tsunami warning that was later lifted. 

    The magnitude 7.7 quake hit around 6 am local time, according to a preliminary estimate by the US Geological Survey. Its epicentre was about 68 km north-northwest of Ende, it said.

    The initial earthquake was followed by at least seven aftershocks with magnitudes between five and 6.1. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning for nearby coastal areas and urged some residents to evacuate, before lifting it as the threat passed. 

    There were no immediate reports of casualties.

    Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Indonesia, which lies across the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults. BLOOMBERG

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