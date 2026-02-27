The Business Times

Malaysia to decide on MACC inquiry after probe on chief is done

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 05:02 PM — Updated Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 05:02 PM
    • A committee investigating the shareholdings of the commission’s chief Azam Baki (top) issues its findings next week. PHOTO: MALAYSIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION / FACEBOOK

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will decide whether to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the country’s anti-graft agency after a committee investigating the shareholdings of the commission’s chief submits a separate report next week.

    The Cabinet will make the decision after the committee, which is led by the attorney general, issues its findings into reports that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Azam Baki held shares that were above the allowed limits for public officials, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said at a press conference in Putrajaya on Friday (Feb 27). 

    The move comes after Bloomberg News published two reports this month that caused an outcry in the country.

    The second one contained allegations that a group of businessmen nicknamed the “corporate mafia” was working with MACC officials to oust executives and take over companies, which the anti-graft agency has strongly denied. BLOOMBERG

    Malaysia

