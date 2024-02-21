Malaysia gives Mahathir’s son time to show assets in graft probe

MALAYSIA’S anti-graft agency has given another of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s sons more time to declare his wealth amid probes into their business activities.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has granted businessman Mokhzani Mahathir an additional 30 days to reveal his assets, a spokesperson for the agency said in a text message on Wednesday (Feb 21). Mokhzani was told on Jan 26 that he had 30 days to comply.

The agency ordered Mokhzani and his brother, Mirzan Mahathir, to declare all the income they had gained since 1981, when their father first became prime minister. Earlier this month, both brothers said in a statement that “the task at hand in collating 43 years’ worth of information is an impossible endeavour” and asked for patience to address the agency’s request.

Last week, the agency had extended the deadline for Mirzan to show his assets. Failure to comply could result in them being charged in court, which was what happened to a former Malaysian minister who was once an adviser to Mahathir.

Mahathir, who served two stints as prime minister, alleged at a press briefing in January that the probe was politically motivated. Just days after he spoke to reporters, the 98-year-old was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur and is undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a former ally of Mahathir, rose to power in November 2022 with a vow to stamp out corruption. BLOOMBERG