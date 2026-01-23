Malaysia lifts ban on Musk’s Grok after safety measures added

While the necessary measures are implemented in the AI chatbot, it is subject to continuous monitoring by authorities

Malaysia had blocked access to Grok in January, citing misuse of the AI service to generate "grossly offensive and non-consensual manipulated images". PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia lifted its temporary ban on Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, after the company behind it added safety measures to help prevent the generation of sexualised images of people.

The decision follows a meeting between regulators and Musk’s tech company, which confirmed that necessary measures had been implemented in Grok, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said on Friday (Jan 23). The chatbot remains subject to continuous monitoring by authorities, it said.

Malaysia had blocked access to Grok in January, citing misuse of the AI service to generate “obscene, sexually explicit, indecent, grossly offensive and non-consensual manipulated images, including content involving women and minors”. Regulators around the world have sought corrective action from Musk.

“MCMC stresses that user safety remains a priority,” the regulator said. “Any failure to comply or violation of Malaysian laws will be dealt with strictly.” BLOOMBERG