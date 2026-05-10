Malaysia mulls steps against Meta on fake royal accounts

It flagged more than 15,000 fake accounts using the names of 26 royal family members

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he has reprimanded Meta, and added he considers “legal action as the last option, but we are already close to that last option” . PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is studying actions to be taken against Meta Platforms for failing to curb fake accounts involving the country’s Malay rulers, Bernama reported, citing Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Between January and May this year, public complaints and monitoring by the communications ministry flagged more than 15,000 fake accounts using the names of 26 royal family members, the report said, citing Fahmi. More than 230,000 pieces of content across various social media platforms were requested to be taken down, with more than 90% of those involving online gambling and scams, he said.

Fahmi said he has reprimanded Meta, and added he considers “legal action as the last option, but we are already close to that last option,” Bernama reported.

Malaysia has a unique constitutional monarchy where nine hereditary Malay rulers take turns to serve five-year terms. The majority of the accounts are on Facebook, while others are on Instagram and TikTok.

Action can be taken under the Online Safety Act, Fahmi was quoted as saying. Provisions under the act include fines of up to RM1 million (S$323,036) for failing to comply with a take-down order, daily fines of RM100,000 for continuing offences, and other penalties that can reach RM10 million. BLOOMBERG