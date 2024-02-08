Malaysia recoups some 1MDB assets after ex-banker’s trial

MALAYSIA said it has recovered RM23.9 million (S$6.73 million) worth of assets related to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development following former Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng’s trial in the US.

The money and assets, including properties, were forfeited or surrendered by two officers who worked under ex-premier Najib Razak, a former 1MDB official and two persons connected to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Since 2019, the Malaysian government said it has recouped RM29 billion of assets that disappeared from 1MDB.

Malaysian authorities are counting on the convicted former Goldman banker’s cooperation to recover as much as possible from the billions looted from the fund. Ng was scheduled to begin a 10-year prison sentence in October last year, but US officials allowed the sentence to be deferred so that he could return to the South-east Asian country and help with its investigation.

Najib’s special officer, Amhari Efendi, surrendered about RM4.6 million to the government through BSI Bank Switzerland, according to the anti-corruption body. Authorities also confiscated three condominiums worth almost RM7.1 million from another special officer Mohammad Kamal Yan Yahaya, the agency said.

The anti-corruption body said it had also obtained court orders to forfeit properties belonging to Low’s associates Jerome Lee and his wife Koay Ying Ying in Malaysia and Singapore that are worth RM11.8 million. BLOOMBERG

