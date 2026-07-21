The Business Times
business-time-50

Malaysia revokes licence of Network School in Forest City

This comes after an immigration probe into founder Balaji Srinivasan’s ‘digital nomad’ community

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 08:51 PM
    • Network School has faced allegations that it included participants from Israel, which does not have diplomatic relations with Malaysia.
    • Network School has faced allegations that it included participants from Israel, which does not have diplomatic relations with Malaysia. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] The business licence of Network School, the “digital nomad” community founded in Malaysia by US investor Balaji Srinivasan, has been revoked after an investigation into alleged immigration law violations, said Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Tuesday (Jul 21).

    The probe came after claims by social media users that Network School had facilitated the entry of Israeli nationals into the country.

    Onn Hafiz said that the Johor state government “takes note of and fully supports the decision of the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s special meeting to revoke the business licence and order the cessation of all activities” of Network School in Forest City, effective Wednesday.

    The chief minister added that the decision was made based on due process and applicable legal provisions, and that it followed a review of inspection reports, enforcement findings and representations submitted by the company.

    Network School had come under scrutiny following allegations on social media that it included participants from Israel, which does not have diplomatic relations with Malaysia.

    Last week, Malaysia’s Immigration Department carried out an inspection and found that members of the Network School had valid travel documents.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Concerns have also been raised over Srinivasan’s mission, outlined in his 2022 book The Network State, to set up new decentralised communities separate from existing nation states, which some social media users said posed risks to Malaysia’s sovereignty.

    Reuters has sought comment from Srinivasan and the Network School about the closure.

    “The state government wishes to emphasise that Johor always welcomes high-quality investments that benefit the economy, create job opportunities, and drive state development,” said Onn Hafiz.

    “However, no investor, company or organisation may be placed above the sovereignty of the country’s laws.”

    The chief minister also urged all relevant government agencies to tighten the due diligence process, including background checks, ownership, sources of funding, operational models, as well as the narratives promoted by any company or organisation. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Forest CityJohorMALAYSIA

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market.

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    With OCBC trading at S$28.69 at the time of the report, the new target price implies a downside of 1%.

    CGSI downgrades OCBC on sharp share price gain, less attractive yield, but raises target price

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More