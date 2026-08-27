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Malaysian ex-PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob charged in anti-graft agency probe

The former leader pleads not guilty to the charge for falsely declaring assets

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Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 12:09 PM
    • The case adds to a string of high-profile investigations and prosecutions involving Malaysia’s former leaders, including Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak. 
    • The case adds to a string of high-profile investigations and prosecutions involving Malaysia’s former leaders, including Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s ex-Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was charged for falsely declaring assets on Thursday (Aug 27), becoming the latest former leader to face criminal proceedings in the South-east Asian country.

    Ismail, the immediate predecessor of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.

    The case had been scheduled to begin Aug 7 but was postponed after he was admitted to a hospital due to a heart condition.

    The case adds to a string of high-profile investigations and prosecutions involving Malaysia’s former leaders, including Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak

    It also raises the political stakes for Anwar as Ismail is a senior figure in the United Malays National Organisation, a key partner in his governing coalition that is beginning to position itself as a rival in the next general election.

    The charge follows a broader investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into alleged graft and money laundering tied to government spending during Ismail’s administration.

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    Investigators examined public funds allocated for promotion and publicity programmes.

    Authorities seized about 177 million ringgit (US$44 million) in cash and gold bullion during raids linked to the investigation in 2025.

    Ismail served as prime minister from August 2021 until the November 2022 general election, making him Malaysia’s shortest-serving premier.

    He oversaw the country’s emergence from pandemic restrictions, though his government drew criticism over its response to some of the worst floods in the nation’s history.

    Muhyiddin is on trial for corruption-related charges, while Najib has been jailed since 2022 following his conviction linked to the 1MDB scandal.

    Authorities have also investigated former premier Mahathir Mohamad, the country’s longest-serving leader, though he has not been charged. BLOOMBERG

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    Malaysia politics

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