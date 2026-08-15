Malaysia’s Anwar vows faster reforms after electoral defeats

He acknowledged shortcomings by his administration that has led to frustration among Malaysians

Anwar has indicated he is not in a rush to go to the polls after the recent setbacks. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will speed up the pace of reforms and strengthen an anti-corruption drive as he seeks to rebuild public support after a string of electoral defeats and party departures.

Anwar acknowledged shortcomings by his administration that has led to frustration among Malaysians. While the economy grew 6 per cent last quarter and unemployment is low, the premier said he “won’t deny” that Malaysians faced higher living costs.

“The economic numbers are not winning the hearts of the people,” Anwar said at the annual congress of his People’s Justice Party, or PKR. “I know some people are demanding, but reforms cannot be rushed, it has to be done in stages” and must take into account other parties in the ruling coalition, he said.

PKR and the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Anwar has fared poorly in three consecutive state elections in Sabah, Johor and Negeri Sembilan. The party lost control of Negeri Sembilan this month, going from holding the chief minister’s office to just two seats in the 36-seat assembly.

Barisan Nasional, Anwar’s federal government partner and electoral rival, and its allies won supermajorities in Johor and Negeri Sembilan at Pakatan’s expense.

“The message of the people has been clear” following losses in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, Anwar said in Malacca state, which is due to hold its local election by January.

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Anwar, 79, who was earlier reported to be considering calling a snap general election as soon as October this year, has indicated he is not in a rush to go to the polls after the recent setbacks. The national poll is due by February 2028.

The prime minister said he is satisfied with the current level of political stability after three years at the helm, and will pursue reforms more aggressively.

He pledged to scrutinise any wrongdoing within the Federal Land Development Authority – Malaysia’s agricultural development agency – following an ongoing mismanagement probe of Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji.

He also promised to repeal a law that provides oversight of public universities to widen the democratic space, but did not provide details. Anwar is due to speak again on Sunday (Aug 16) at the close of the PKR congress, where he said he will address concerns that are brought up by party members during the gathering.

Anwar faces another potential test on Sunday. The Democratic Action Party (DAP), Pakatan’s biggest component, will decide at its annual congress whether to leave its government posts and support Anwar only from the backbenches.

DAP has five cabinet ministers in Anwar’s administration and such a move would force him to reshuffle his cabinet again and potentially hand more portfolios to Barisan.

The recent state electoral disappointments have been compounded by turmoil within PKR.

Former party deputy president Rafizi Ramli, ex-cabinet minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and three-term lawmaker Wong Chen have all left their elected positions to be part of a new challenger, Bersama. At least two other lawmakers have also had their constituency funding allocations cut off.

The internal rift traced back to last year, when the influential Rafizi lost the party deputy presidency to Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah in a controversial contest marred by allegations of vote tampering.

Earlier this month, Nurul Izzah said she had asked to step aside from her duties as deputy president to further her studies. The party’s central leadership approved a temporary break and vice-president Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will assume the duties during her absence. BLOOMBERG