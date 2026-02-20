Malaysia’s January exports post fastest growth in more than three years

It jumps 19.6% year on year, beating estimates of 14.3%

Shipments of electrical and electronic products from Malaysia, including semiconductors, surged 39.5% from the year before. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian exports, driven by a surge in electronics shipments, rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in January, based on data released by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry on Friday (Feb 20).

Exports jumped 19.6 per cent year on year, beating the median estimate of 14.3 per cent in a Bloomberg News survey.

It marked the highest increase since September 2022, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. Shipments of electrical and electronic products, including semiconductors, surged 39.5 per cent from the year before.

Sales to all major trading partners increased, with double-digit growth to China, US, Taiwan and the European Union, said MITI.

Malaysia’s fourth-quarter growth also beat estimates, driving full-year expansion to its fastest pace since 2022, and above the government’s forecast. BLOOMBERG