The man who could be Apple’s next CEO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Around 2018, Apple considered adding a tiny laser to its iPhones. The part would allow consumers to take better photos, more accurately map their surroundings and use new augmented reality features. But it would also cost Apple about US$40 per device, cutting into the company’s profits.

John Ternus, Apple’s head of hardware engineering, suggested adding the component to only the more expensive Pro models of the iPhone, said two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Those devices, Ternus reasoned, tended to be purchased by Apple’s most loyal customers, who would be excited about new technology. Average consumers, on the other hand, probably wouldn’t care.

Threading the needle between adding new bells and whistles to Apple’s products while watching the bottom line has defined the careful, low-profile style of Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001. He is now considered by some company insiders to be the front-runner to replace Tim Cook, Apple’s longtime CEO, if Cook decides to step aside.

Apple last year began accelerating its planning for Cook’s succession, according to three people close to the company who spoke on the condition of anonymity about Apple’s confidential deliberations. Cook, 65, has told senior leaders that he is tired and would like to reduce his workload, the people said. Should he step down, Cook is likely to become the chair of Apple’s board, according to three people close to the company.

Despite his low profile, Ternus appears to have shot to the front of the pack to be Apple’s next CEO, according to four people close to the company. But Cook is also preparing several other internal candidates to be his potential successor, two of the people said. They could include Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software; Eddy Cue, its head of services; Greg Joswiak, its head of worldwide marketing; and Deirdre O’Brien, its head of retail and human resources.

Ternus, 50, is the same age that Cook was when he took over for Steve Jobs in 2011. Like Cook, Ternus is known for his attention to detail and his knowledge of Apple’s vast supply network. Both men are also considered even-tempered collaborators, capable of navigating the bureaucracy of one of the world’s wealthiest companies without ruffling feathers.

Ternus’ rising profile has caused debate among Apple alumni and rank-and-file employees about whether he would lead like Cook, who succeeded by making the company more predictable and incremental, or Jobs, who laid the foundation for the company’s success with risky bets and visionary products.

“If you want to make an iPhone every year, Ternus is your guy,” said Cameron Rogers, who worked on product and software engineering management at Apple from 2005 to 2022.

The question for Apple is whether the company needs an innovator or another deft manager. While it has been years since the quick success of the iPhone and iPad, Apple has had many small hits under Cook and continues to be one of the most profitable companies in the world. Apple also faces tricky challenges, including navigating President Donald Trump’s frequently changing tariff plans and its dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

Apple’s plans for artificial intelligence are also a big question. While other giant technology companies have spent tens of billions of dollars on developing AI, Apple has largely been on the sidelines, and it has pushed off making major changes to its products with new AI technology.

It will be up to Apple’s board of directors to decide who will eventually replace Cook, who also sits on the board. The rest of the company’s eight board members did not respond to requests for comment, and Apple declined to comment and to make Ternus available for an interview. The Financial Times and Bloomberg previously reported on aspects of Apple’s succession planning.

Ternus, the youngest member of Apple’s executive leadership team, would be Apple’s first CEO in three decades to have spent his career working on hardware. Unlike some of the other candidates to replace Cook, Ternus has worked on many of Apple’s devices as well as the global operations that manufacture those products.

But he would take over as a relative unknown outside Apple. Inside the company, he is known more for maintaining products than developing new ones, according to six former employees. And Ternus, who has been an engineer in Silicon Valley for all of his adult life, has limited exposure to the policy issues and political responsibilities associated with Apple’s corner office.

In recent years, Ternus has shouldered more responsibility for updates to Apple’s products. He spearheaded the iPhone Air, which was released last year with a new, slim design, and was a key leader in Apple’s transition from using Intel’s chips in Macs to using the company’s own chips in 2020. Ternus has also been involved in Apple’s experimentation with foldable phones, according to one of the people close to the company.

“He’s a nice guy,” Rogers said. “He’s someone you want to hang out with. Everyone loves him because he’s great. Has he made any hard decisions? No. Are there hard problems he’s solved in hardware? No.”

In a 2024 commencement speech at Penn’s engineering school, Ternus told graduating students that, in the future, they would be proudest not of specific projects but of the journey to make them all happen.

“Now, while you’re on that journey, there’s going to be many times in your career where you have to take on something new,” Ternus said. “And sometimes, you might wonder whether or not you can actually do it.” NYTIMES