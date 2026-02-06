Mandarin Oriental launches its first South-east Asian resort in Desaru Coast

It is set within 128 acres of rainforest and currently features 44 suites spanning 105 square metres and one four-bedroom pool villa

Leaders from Symphony International, Destination Resorts and Hotels and Mandarin Oriental attended the opening. PHOTO: ELYSIA TAN, BT

[DESARU COAST] Mandarin Oriental marked the grand opening of its first resort in South-east Asia at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday (Feb 5), and announced plans to progressively roll out refurbishments and expansions.

On Jan 30, The Sireya Desaru Coast, a white label brand, became Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast, under Mandarin Oriental’s management.

Owned by Destination Resorts and Hotels – a subsidiary of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad – the resort also formerly operated as One&Only Desaru Coast, before the brand’s exit in May last year.

It is set within 128 acres of rainforest and currently features 44 suites spanning 105 square metres and one four-bedroom pool villa.

Mandarin Oriental will soon introduce a phased renovation plan at the hotel, as well as develop branded residences on the South-eastern shoreline of Malaysia, group chief executive officer Laurent Kleitman said at the resort’s launch.

Time for change

Investment company Symphony International partnered Destination Resorts and Hotels and Mandarin Oriental on the rebranding. Its director and founder, Anil Thadani, noted that the property first opened during Covid, but struggled to gain momentum in a difficult time.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

“Over time, it also became clear to the owners that the property was not receiving the level of focus and strategic attention that such a special asset deserved,” he said, adding that this led to “a conscious decision to reset the future of this project”.

He said Mandarin Oriental “immediately understood” what made it special – “its proximity to Singapore, its sense of space and nature and its potential to become a destination (where) people form an emotional connection”.

The hotel group also has a strong presence in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, he continued.

The property currently includes 44 suites one villa. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL

Kleitman called the opening “the beginning of a new chapter” for Mandarin Oriental.

Taking over the property is “both a privilege and a very strategic choice”, Kleitman said, highlighting that Desaru Coast is a destination that “remains genuinely unspoilt, but also increasingly dynamic”.

It is “benefiting from rising tourism activity, improved accessibility and very strong state-level investment in sustainable and cultural preservation”, he said.

The property also offers space, tranquility and authenticity – “exceptionally rare” traits that align with Mandarin Oriental’s brand, and reinforce its commitment to “destinations with character, edge and long-term potential”, he added.

Updates to the existing property will include enhancements to the lobby and arrival area, suites, and beach club.

Kleitman added that the upcoming residences will allow owners to be part of the destination, while “contributing significantly to the long term vibrancy and awareness” of Desaru Coast.

“With this coming transformation, we are not only elevating the result, we are contributing to the discovery of the destination.”

The resort’s “sense of space and nature” is one of its strengths. PHOTO: ELYSIA TAN, BT

Mohamed Nasri Sallehuddin, chairman of Destination Resorts and Hotels, said the resort is the “meeting of a globally-respected luxury brand with a place that has its own unique identity”.

This partnership creates career pathways, allowing local talent to get exposure, skills and global opportunities, he added.