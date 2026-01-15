The Business Times

Morgan Stanley profit jumps on investment banking revival

Revenue in that area is up at US$2.41 billion in the quarter, higher than US$1.64 billion a year earlier

    • Morgan Stanley's earnings mirror those of rivals across Wall Street, including Citigroup. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 11:05 PM

    MORGAN Stanley’s profit rose as its investment bankers reaped a windfall from deals in the fourth quarter.

    Shares of the New York-based bank rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

    A flurry of large transactions pushed global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) past US$5.1 trillion in 2025, as exuberance over artificial intelligence and rate cuts by the Federal Reserve encouraged CEOs to pursue buyouts.

    Equity markets surged to record highs in late 2025, despite volatility in the first half from US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

    Morgan Stanley’s investment banking revenue rose to US$2.41 billion in the quarter, higher than US$1.64 billion a year earlier.

    The earnings mirror those of rivals across Wall Street including Citigroup, which benefited from a surge in M&As, and initial public offerings.

    The bank posted a profit of US$4.4 billion, or US$2.68 a share, for the three months ended Dec 31, it said on Thursday (Jan 15). That is higher than US$3.71 billion, or US$2.22 a share, a year earlier. REUTERS

