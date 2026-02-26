Nearly a million young Britons are not in jobs or education

The report could fuel discontent with Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Critics point to sharp increases in the minimum wage and plans to strengthen protections for employees, discouraging firms from hiring. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] The number of young Britons left out of work and education climbed closer to one million, as the Labour government’s policies attract criticism for stoking youth unemployment.

The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday (Feb 26) that 957,000 people aged 16 to 24 were classified as “NEET” – not in education, employment or training – in October to December last year, up from 946,000 in the previous quarter.

The report could fuel discontent with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose party promised to “abolish youth unemployment” and boost growth. Labour has lifted payroll taxes, a measure it said was necessary to fill a hole in the public finances left by the previous Conservative administration – but one that has arguably harmed jobs. Critics also point to sharp increases in the minimum wage and plans to strengthen protections for employees, discouraging firms from hiring.

Youth unemployment is more widespread in the UK than in the European Union for the first time. Around one in six 16-to-24 year-olds looking for a job do not have one, a rate of 16.1 per cent that is the highest since 2014.

The worsening jobs picture is pushing young people to the political fringes. Men in particular – who are more likely to be unemployed – are increasingly supporting Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK. Labour has pointed to its programmes encouraging young people into training and apprenticeships, but is also losing support to the left-wing Green Party.

The overall increase in NEETS in the last quarter was driven by women. Female NEETS increased 13,000, while the number of men fell 2,000. BLOOMBERG