New York Times misses revenue expectations as advertising spends weaken

Published Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 9:17 pm Updated Wed, Feb 07, 2024 · 9:35 pm
The publisher reported revenue of US$676.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$679.24 million.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

The New York Times

New York Times missed expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday (Feb 7), hurt by a slowdown in advertising sales and fewer customers signing up for its bundles.

An uncertain economy has led to advertisers reducing their marketing budgets and sticking with safe havens such as Meta, while readers also cut back on subscriptions as they try to keep a lid on costs.

The publisher reported revenue of US$676.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$679.24 million, according to LSEG data.

The New York Times has in the past few years embarked on a bundling push, combining its core news reports with digital content ranging from podcasts to cooking recipes and games as it looks to boost engagement and retain users.

It added 300,000 digital-only subscribers in the quarter, compared with 210,000 in the third quarter. It has a goal of 15 million subscribers by 2027.

Total advertising revenue fell 8.4 per cent to US$164.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of US$177 million.

SEE ALSO

For the first quarter, the company expects digital advertising revenue to increase in the low-to-high single-digit percentage range.

Companies reliant on ad dollars are likely to see a boost in advertising spend ahead of the November presidential election in the United States, with spending on political advertising in the US expected to jump 30 per cent this year from the last presidential election in 2020, according to data from research firm Insider Intelligence.

Digital platforms will see the largest growth among various platforms for political ads, with related revenue rising 156 per cent from 2020 to US$3.46 billion this year, the research firm said.

On an adjusted basis, New York Times earned 70 US cents per share, beating estimates of 58 US cents. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

US trade deficit widens slightly in December

Ringgit continues downward spiral to hit fresh low of RM3.55 to the Singapore dollar

China replaces head of securities regulator amid market turmoil

Star China banker’s disappearance makes his firm a buyout target

Bank of Thailand holds key rate as expected, PM disagrees

Jailed ex-Malaysia PM Najib considering new request for full pardon

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 1 hour ago