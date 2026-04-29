The Business Times
business-time-50

New Zealand central banker says Q1 core inflation was stable within target band

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Apr 29, 2026 · 11:02 AM
    • Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman said the monetary policy committee will continue to keep a “close watch” on developments in the Middle East.
    • Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman said the monetary policy committee will continue to keep a “close watch” on developments in the Middle East. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WELLINGTON] New Zealand’s top central banker on Wednesday said that measures of core inflation in the first quarter had remained stable within its target band of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, adding that it remained focused on balancing inflation control while supporting an economic recovery.

    “We remain ready to act decisively and in a timely manner if there are signs that short-term inflation is feeding into more persistent pressures, to ensure inflation settles sustainably at 2 per cent over the medium term,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman said in a speech.

    Breman said the monetary policy committee continues to keep a “close watch” on what is happening in the Middle East and incoming data to assess what that means for the New Zealand inflation outlook.

    New Zealand’s central bank held the official cash rate at 2.25 per cent at its last monetary policy meeting in April but noted it was balancing the potential benefits of responding pre-emptively to the risk of higher medium-term inflation against the cost of unnecessarily stifling the economy.

    Since then, New Zealand’s first-quarter inflation has come in at 3.1 per cent, slightly higher than the RBNZ’s expectation and outside the central bank’s target band. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Reserve Bank of New ZealandInflationNew Zealand

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The fourth Amity Circle retreat was hosted by Temasek Foundation from Apr 8 to 10 in Hanoi.

    Middle East-linked energy supply shocks put Asean Power Grid back in focus

    Sunway Group's founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah says international expansion will increasingly be driven by the next generation.

    Malaysia’s 8th richest man Jeffrey Cheah wants Sunway business to last 10 generations

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    Ho Ren Yung at the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, a project that reflects her focus on sustainability and regeneration.

    Banyan Group heir Ho Ren Yung: ‘Better to be useful than happy’ 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More