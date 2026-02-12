The Business Times

Nissan sees smaller full-year operating loss as turnaround efforts bear fruit

This includes reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15%

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 07:48 PM
    • Nissan reported a 44% fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-to-December quarter, reflecting strong headwinds from US tariffs.
    • Nissan reported a 44% fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-to-December quarter, reflecting strong headwinds from US tariffs. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Nissan sharply trimmed its outlook for a full-year loss on Thursday (Feb 12) after reporting a surprise profit in the third quarter – a sign the troubled Japanese automaker’s turnaround is gaining traction.

    It is struggling to right itself after years of turmoil. Under CEO Ivan Espinosa, the company laid out a sweeping turnaround plan that included reducing its global manufacturing footprint and cutting its workforce by 15 per cent.

    It now expects an operating loss of 60 billion yen (S$494 million) for the year until the end of March, lower than its previous outlook of a 275 billion yen shortfall.

    Espinosa told an earnings briefing that the automaker remained committed to fiscal discipline.

    The company reported a 44 per cent fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-to-December quarter, reflecting strong headwinds from US tariffs.

    That was, however, better than the 81 billion yen loss in forecast by six analysts in a survey by the London Stock Exchange Group.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Nissan had reported a 31.1 billion yen profit for the same year-ago period. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NissanFinancial results

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More