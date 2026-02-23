No tsunami threat after earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Borneo

The US Tsunami warning centre said that there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake. PHOTO: PIXABAY

A MAGNITUDE 7 earthquake struck just off the north coast of the island of Borneo in the early hours of Monday (Feb 23), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 633 km, GFZ said. It initially reported the quake at 7.1 but revised the figure.

The US Tsunami warning centre said that there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake. REUTERS