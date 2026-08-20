North Korea appears to show interest in Trump’s overtures for talks, Seoul says

Trump’s assessment of the number of nuclear weapons North Korea has also differs from that of South Korea’s

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un last met at the Demilitarised Zone on the border of North and South Korea in Panmunjom in 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SEOUL] South Korea assesses North Korea has between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads and believes Pyongyang is interested in US President Donald Trump’s overtures for dialogue, South Korea’s Defence Minister said on Thursday (Aug 20).

Minister Ahn Gyu Back declined to answer questions in parliament about whether Seoul was aware of any behind-the-scenes discussions between Pyongyang and Washington for a possible meeting.

Ahn also said Trump’s comment that North Korea had built 57 nuclear weapons differs from South Korea’s assessment of between 80 and 120 warheads. REUTERS