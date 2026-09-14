Oil pipe bypassing Hormuz to reopen ‘soon,’ US Energy chief says

“I think you’ll see that pipeline running back soon,” Wright said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A critical Saudi oil pipeline should be back online “soon” following it’s closure late last week after coming under attack, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday (Sep 14).

“I think you’ll see that pipeline running back soon,” Wright said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. They’ve been very carefully assessing what the damage was and what needs to be done, and I think more clarity on that will come out very soon.”

The East-West pipeline, a key alternative to the Strait of Hormuz for its oil exports, was closed after coming under drone attacks.

The 7 million barrel-a-day conduit quickly reached full capacity earlier this year after tanker traffic came to a near standstill in the Strait of Hormuz. BLOOMBERG