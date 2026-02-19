Ousted Korean President Yoon sentenced to life imprisonment over 2024 martial law declaration

Masterminding an insurrection carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment under South Korean law

Yoon Suk Yeol's power grab set off South Korea’s worst political crisis in decades, with its democracy undergoing a stress test as the country impeached the president, arrested those involved in his martial law. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Former President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday (Feb 19) after being found guilty of leading an insurrection when he declared martial law in 2024 and plunged the country into a constitutional crisis.

Yoon, 65, has been on trial since April on a series of criminal charges stemming from that short-lived martial law declaration. The judges at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday ruled on the most serious of them: being the ringleader of an insurrection. South Korea’s criminal code allows only​ the death penalty or life imprisonment​ for a person convicted of ​that crime. Prosecutors had demanded a death sentence.

Yoon denied the charges against him.

​Only one former South Korean leader has been sentenced to death: Chun Doo-hwan, a military dictator who ruled South Korea for most of the 1980s with an iron fist, was condemned in 1996 on insurrection and mutiny charges connected to his 1979 coup and a massacre of pro-democracy protesters the following year. (He was pardoned in 1997, during a period of political reconciliation, and died in 2021.)

South Koreans met the spectre of military rule again when Yoon declared martial law on the night of Dec 3, 2024. He said it was necessary to eliminate what he called “anti-state forces” within the opposition-dominated National Assembly. He called the legislature a “den of criminals” who he said used their parliamentary majority power to paralyse his government.

His decree banned all political activities and placed the news media under military control. Armed troops raided the National Assembly and the National Election Commission. Prosecutors also accused Yoon of ordering troops to arrest his political enemies.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Public outrage almost immediately scuttled Yoon’s ​attempt to rule by martial law. As soon as they saw Yoon declare ​it on TV, citizens rushed to the National Assembly to confront the troops who had come to take over the legislature​ under the president’s orders. While the crowd held the troops back​ to prevent them from seizing its main chamber, lawmakers gathered ​inside and voted down his decree in the middle of the night.

Yoon was forced to withdraw it after six hours.​ But his power grab set off South Korea’s worst political crisis in decades, with its democracy undergoing a stress test as the country impeached the president, arrested those involved in his martial law, and elected a new leader, Lee Jae Myung.

​Prosecutors said that what Yoon and his collaborators did during the short period of martial law was an act of insurrection.

Yoon accused proseutors of “writing fiction” when they accused him of committing insurrection. His declaration, he said, was a legitimate use of presidential power to alert South Koreans to the danger posed by his enemies in the political left.

Since his latest arrest, Yoon has been sleeping on a floor mattress in a 70-square-foot jail cell – a world apart from his presidential hilltop mansion.

The former president’s supporters hold frequent rallies in Seoul, South Korea, and call his impeachment “null and void.” They subscribe to a right-wing conspiracy theory that South Koreans were manipulated by foreign influence, especially from China. NYTIMES