The Business Times

The price of retiring in Australia jumps as cost of living bites

For singles, the target has climbed from A$35,000 to A$630,000

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 10:22 AM
    • Surveys repeatedly show Australians fear they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably.
    • Surveys repeatedly show Australians fear they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    [MELBOURNE] The recommended nest egg for retired Australian homeowners has surged in the past six months as cost-of-living pressures add to the squeeze on pension balances.

    Couples aged 67 and over now require A$730,000 (S$652,792) in pension savings for a comfortable retirement, according to a report released on Tuesday (Feb 24) by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), a A$40,000 leap from its September update. For singles, the target has climbed from A$35,000 to A$630,000.

    The amounts, which assume retirees also receive a part government pension, have increased for the first time in three years, the report shows.

    “The Age Pension has not kept pace with the actual cost increases retirees face, particularly for essential goods and services,” ASFA chief executive officer Mary Delahunty said. “This means retirees need higher super savings to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.”

    Australia’s A$4.5 trillion superannuation system, which mandates employer contributions to workers’ retirement savings, ranked seventh globally in a pension index in October, with Singapore the only Asia-Pacific market ranking higher. Yet surveys repeatedly show Australians fear they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably.

    Retirees’ cost-of-living pressures persist as the Reserve Bank of Australia became the first monetary authority to hike interest rates this year, citing stubborn inflation and a still-tight labour market. Traders are expecting another increase in the coming months after last week’s job data showed stronger-than-expected numbers.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Still, ASFA said that superannuation balances are helping to offset inflationary pressures, thanks to cumulative growth of 35 per cent over the past three years amid strong equity markets.

    “The good news is that Australians are reaching retirement with larger super balances than ever before,” Delahunty said. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AustraliaCost of livingRetirement

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More